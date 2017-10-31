By Mike Miles

I thought the title of this post was clever (with consideration of Halloween) until my wife rolled her eyes at me. You can roll your eyes, too. My forte is mortgages and not wit.

The idea of today’s post is to share a situation where buyers were able to utilize products to increase protection and finance efficiencies. These buyers were in the market to build a home in the jumbo loan category, which is any loan amount higher than $424,000.

The idea is to use two loans to finance a purchase. Let’s explore.

The jumbo buyer’s situation consists of the following:

Building a home in the $750,000 range with the completion date 6+ months away

Planning to put 10 to 20 percent down at closing from sale proceeds of their current home

Fearful of rising rates

This buyer is in the position of getting a jumbo loan (according to conventional wisdom). The concern this buyer faces is that they see rates increasing, and they want to secure today’s rates. The problem is that jumbo loans don’t allow for an extended lock. What’s an extended lock? It’s when a borrower locks in a rate for 90 and 365 days. Jumbo loans don’t allow a lock longer than 75 days.

My solution for them was to attack the financing with two loans. The first loan would finance an amount up to the conforming loan max ($424,000) with a second loan financing the rest. In this example the buyer wanted to finance $600,000 so the second loan would be $176,000 ($600,000-$424,000).

Let’s look at the math, and yes, it’s hypothetical because the future hasn’t happened yet. Let’s say I execute an extended lock for the buyer at a rate of 4.25 percent on the first loan. This payment would be about $2100. The minimum payment on the second loan would be about $950 for a total of $3050. Compare that to what a projected jumbo rate would be six-plus months in the future, and this combination of payments is about $150 less per month; or about $45,000 less over the life of the loan.

Let’s look at the benefits. First, the buyer avoids jumbo interest rates which typically are about .25 to .5 percent higher than conforming rates. Second, the buyer can lock in the conforming rate to protect them from rising rates.

While this solution doesn’t fit for every situation, it’s good to know you have the option of working with a local company like Fountain Mortgage that is equipped with just about any loan product that exists, along with the knowledge to know when to use them. Contact our team to schedule a 15-minute consultation and to learn more.

This weekly Sponsored Column is written by Mike Miles of Fountain Mortgage. Located in Prairie Village, Fountain Mortgage is dedicated to educating, and thus empowering, clients to make the best financial decision possible for their situation. Contact Fountain today.

Mike Miles NMLS ID: 265927; Fountain Mortgage NMLS: 1138268