By Mike Miles

I recently read an article about a large mortgage company based out of Chicago and has a few retail locations here in the Kansas City area. There is nothing special or unique about this company but what prompted me to read the article was that it just received a huge sum of money from a private equity group. The article was discussing how the capital infusion would go towards improving operations so that it can develop more referral partners. It also mentioned the company’s goal was to become the largest retail lender in America.

Again, nothing eye-opening about this article. It was quite ho-hum (shocking right … an article about the mortgage business being boring). However, it made me think about all these massive companies and how none of them are any different than each other. They all advertise about how low their rates are and how fast their loan process is. Funny thing is that these companies have the highest rates and online technology virtually no different than what’s available for any lender to leverage.

Here is what I don’t see or hear when I research our industry … client focus. All these firms push for speed and pay huge sums of money for loans. Paying for loans? Yes. I’ll discuss that in another post as it’s a sensitive topic and deserves a deeper look. Where are the messages about focusing on the consumer? A happy consumer is the best advertising a mortgage company has. The average homeowner buys a new home at least three times in their lifetime. In addition, they refinance home loans when conditions are favorable. So, it’s very realistic that an average homeowner will do three to six home loans in their lifetime. This is significant.

When we founded the company a little more than four years ago, the goal was to be the best mortgage company in Kansas City. Not the biggest … the best. That same goal continues to drive us today. Our footprint is growing, and we do it one happy customer at a time. We do it by being different. We invest our time in our employees and our clients. We built the best processes with the best staff as the foundation of everything. With this we can provide the platform for our loan officers to cater to every individual client’s needs.

Some clients want and need education and guidance during a home loan process. These are some of my favorite clients as it’s rewarding when you know you’ve had a positive impact on someone’s life. Some clients don’t want education, but they want speed. We do this by using a technology that allows clients to control the pace of their loan while having their loan officer with them the entire time.

As we near the end of the year I tend to review and reflect on our progress. I’m proud of our firm for the impact we have had in just four short years. We are all about empowering our employees and our client base. Every loan company should be able to close any loan in less than four weeks. That’s not hard. But what stands out for us is the amount of time we can afford to spend with our clients during a short loan process. The bonus is that our employees do their work with smiles on their faces and clients can tell. We are growing with one happy client at a time.

