By Mike Miles

An increasing theme during the summer involved homebuyers and homeowners contemplating doing renovations. I think this increase was partly due to the lack of inventory of available homes on the market. Several buyers may have either missed out on good properties because they were too late or were outbid. Several homeowners started considering doing extensive renovations in place of buying a new home partly because of how competitive the market has been.

Doing renovations for the homebuyer is more challenging than for a current homeowner. The reason? Equity. Buyers only have their down payment as equity. So, it is nearly impossible to finance renovation projects using traditional loan products.

To solve this, there are two renovation loan options. First, the Homestyle Renovation loan, which is a conventional renovation loan. Second, the 203K, which is FHA’s version of a renovation loan.

I’ve posted about these before, so this isn’t new but rather some suggestions of how to be most efficient with either program.

My first suggestion is to be patient. The reason this is listed first is because these renovation loans are very rigid once they are underwritten. The products are primarily based off the future value of the home once the renovations are completed. Borrowers provide us a contractor’s scope of work and that scope is used by the appraiser to determine the value. If that scope changes, so can the value.

As a result, underwriting requires that the scope of work can’t change. It’s tough as a buyer of a home they’ve never lived in to know exactly what they want to renovate right? Be patient. Buy the home first with regular financing and live in it for a few months to get a feel for it. Use that time to better understand exactly what type(s) of renovations should be done.

My second suggestion is to be thorough. Finding a good contractor can take time. Heck, even finding a bad contractor can take time. Getting the wrong contractor could cause renovation nightmares. Make sure the contractor understands the program you are doing, too. These loans require periodic inspections to occur during the renovation process. It’s important contractors understand this. In short, funds won’t be released until renovation milestones have been reached. Contractors that are familiar with these programs also tend to be more organized, which helps underwriting to be efficient.

These programs are a great tool. And if used in the right way, they can turn an average home into a dream home. If they are rushed, the results can be less rewarding and more stressful. There are a lot of moving parts to these loans, so make sure you are dealing with a lender that has done them for years. Call our team at Fountain Mortgage to learn more.

Mike Miles NMLS ID: 265927; Fountain Mortgage NMLS: 1138268