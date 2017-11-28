By Mike Miles

Throughout my nearly 20-year career in the mortgage industry, I have asked borrowers if they’d like to learn more about discounted rates. I usually get a similar response as a department store employee who asks a customer if they need help finding anything – “No thanks, I’m just looking.” This is usually because they are initially guarded and anything that sounds really great like a discounted rate must be some sort of scam, right? But once we go over the details, buyers are glad to learn they have many more options.

What are discounted rates? They sound so appealing, don’t they? Discounted rates are rates offered at a less-than-par value. What is par? Par in the lending world means ‘zero’ when referring to a rate pricing. A par rate has ‘zero’ extra cost associated with it. Any rate offered that is less than par means it’s discounted and will have some type of a cost associated with choosing that rate. The lower the rate chosen, the higher the cost.

For an example, let’s use a 30-year fixed loan of $250,000:

Notice in this example that the 4 percent rate is the par rate. Every .125 percent increment lower has an increased cost associated with it. The cost is expressed as a percentage. In the example shown, the rate of 3.75 percent has a .75 percent cost. Multiply this cost by the loan amount and the resulting number is the discount rate cost that is owed at closing.

Is it worth it? The gut reaction is to say “NO.” However, I advise my buyers to 1) consider how many years they plan to own the house and 2) if the seller is paying any closing costs for the buyer. If you are refinancing, there obviously is no seller so the only thing to consider is how long you plan to keep the loan and/or house.

The consideration of how long you plan to be in the home is related to finding the breakeven point of the discount rate. Using the example above, the difference in payment of the par rate compared to the 3.75 percent discounted rate is $36 per month. The cost of the discounted rate is $1,875 ($250,000 x .75%). The breakeven point is 52 months ($1,875/$36). If a borrower plans to be in the house for at least 52 months … the discounted rate could be worth it. Every month beyond 52 is a financial gain of $36 a month. Depending on how long you are in the loan/house … this amount can add up.

Additionally, with the real estate market showing signs of cooling off (slightly), buyers may have an opportunity to find sellers willing to pay for some closing costs. A seller paying for costs can help offset the burden paying for a discounted rate.

