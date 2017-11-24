By Chad Taylor



Even though the temps won’t feel like the holiday season, it may be a great time to tap into the holiday market. Yes, there is a holiday market in the real estate world. It may not have the frenzied feel of Black Friday, but it can still be a great time to get a good value.

Right now in our area, the inventory levels are still showing a seller’s market. However, we have seen the numbers of contracts received on homes decline and those inventory numbers are up from just a few short months ago. On our own listings, we are seeing homes that would have sold day one with multiple offers in the summer now taking a week or so to sell. They are still selling for top dollar, but buyers are now enjoying a more calm home-buying environment where they can make a calculated decision instead of a rushed one.

So maybe it is time to call your favorite Realtor, run through the Starbucks line and hit the streets.

Clearly the message to potential home buyers is that you should add a home to your holiday list of things to get. Don’t mentally check out until spring. You don’t want to search for a home when you have a ton of competition (other buyers). You need to buy now. Additionally, and most importantly, interest rates will be higher next year. And not at the end of next year, at the beginning. I know, I know…I don’t have a real estate crystal ball. It is just inevitable with all of the other improved market conditions. You will just have to trust me on this one.

Sellers out there, if you were going to buy a lottery ticket to win $1 million, would you rather buy a ticket if your odds were one in a million or one in fifty? Of course, one in fifty right? Isn’t selling your home in the winter kind of like the one in fifty lottery ticket? As a seller today, you not only get to compete in the market with little competition, you also get to benefit from the fact that typically people don’t go look at houses when it is 20 degrees outside just for fun. They are out because they need or desire to buy a home. You see, mother nature filters out the looky loos for you in the winter. Therefore, if you are going to keep your home show-ready for each and every buyer, wouldn’t you rather each and every buyer be highly motivated to buy? Of course you would.

I thought it might be valuable to offer some tips out there for you sellers during the holiday season. Here you go: