By Chad Taylor

This year has been unprecedented when it comes to “back to back” torrential rain storms, which have impacted homeowners all over the city. I have seen post after post on social media about water in the basement. Some with photos, and even worse, some with videos of water pouring in during the storm. I have truly been heartsick for our residents.

Therefore, I wanted to follow up on a recent column and dig a little deeper with a local expert. I recently interviewed Brad Keller, the owner and operator of Atlantis Drainage Solutions. Historically our clients have been pleased with his company’s approach to water management so I wanted to ask him a few questions that might be on the minds of readers out there.

If you have water in your basement, where should a homeowner look first? Brad suggested looking at your grading and downspout diversion first. A good rule of thumb is that the soil from your home should drop about an inch a foot for up to about feet from the foundation walls. Grading the soil away from the home will prevent pooling by exterior foundation walls. Brad also mentioned specifically to divert downspouts 15 feet away from the foundation. Long story short, those little splash blocks at the base of your gutters are really doing much for you.

What is another common cause for water intrusion, especially with rain levels like we have seen lately? Brad shared that he has seen a lot of sump pump failures. When your sump pump fails, the water table beneath and around your foundation can cause water to seek the path of least resistance and come into your basement. Usually there is a water table issue when you see lots of places where water has found its way in, especially at the seam where the basement floor meets the wall. If you currently have a sump pump and do not have a battery back up system, I would strongly suggest that you purchase one. There is nothing worse than having a sump pump simply to have the power go out and render it useless. Lastly, if at all possible you should test your sump pump prior to the rainy seasons. Here is a link to an article about an easy way to test your sump pump.

Who should a homeowner call first when they have water in their basement: a drainage company or a foundation company? You can probably guess which one Brad suggested to call first. He said definitely a drainage company. And I personally agree. Nothing breaks my heart more than to visit a home and see how a seller spent thousands of dollars on some basement system to remedy their water problems just to walk out side and see glaring issues that should have been addressed first on the exterior. In my experience, usually the cause of the problem is outside of the home and the symptom is on the inside. That being said, please know that there are some great foundation companies out there that are quite thorough and would point out the exterior work first. They just seem to be the exception to the rule.

If you would like more information or have a question about your home’s water challenges, I would suggest that you reach out to Atlantis Drainage Solutions. I will warn you: Because they are good at what they do, they stay quite busy. But it is worth the wait. And I am sure you can imagine after the most recent rains they are even busier than usual. If you have any other questions that we can answer, please do not hesitate to email me. We are here to help.