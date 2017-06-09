By Chad Taylor

In the last month, I have noticed a trend. We have retained several listings (homes for sale) that were listed with another agent prior to us, but failed to sell. We are certainly thrilled to help. However, I cannot help but feel bad for the seller.

People hire Realtors for a number of reasons: They’ve worked with them before, they’ve been referred from a friend or family member, they’ve seen their signs around town, or perhaps the Realtor is a personal friend or family member. Whatever the background, I feel that most sellers enter into a business relationship with a Realtor for one true reason: To get their home sold.

This is where it gets tricky. The vetting process for finding a Realtor is very important. You want to hire the right one the first time around. Although for years I have heard colleagues say that they would rather be the second Realtor because at that point they think the seller is more realistic, I disagree. It is my job to properly set expectations for our clients and make sure that the market will deliver what they expect. And most importantly, back it up with facts and experience. I want to be the first Realtor on the job so I can get the job done.

Failing to sell the first time around is most certainly a “black eye” for the seller. Not only is there a history of the home in our multiple listing service, but also a home can begin to get “market tired.” After having people traipse through your home for months, it is only natural for a home to lose the sparkle that it had when it was first listed. Of course, you can always spruce it back up. Unfortunately, you cannot change the narrative that potential buyers will tell themselves about your home. Even before they see it.

You know what I am talking about. The old, “Something must be wrong with that house. Why hasn’t it sold yet?” Once a potential buyer starts telling their own story about your home in their head, you are then fighting an uphill battle.

As an example, I have a couple of current listings at a price today that would have earned them multiple offers in the summer market. Due to seasonality and the aforementioned narrative, we are now fighting that very same uphill battle. We will win the battle, don’t get me wrong. The seller, however, will not financially achieve what they could have had they received the proper counsel the first time around with their first agent.

From my perspective, the responsibility lies on the shoulders of the first Realtor. It is their job to know their craft and to help their clients achieve their goals. Otherwise, why be a Realtor? That is where the joy of being a Realtor comes from for me. I realize that we are all human and we all make mistakes. However, when the market gives a message loud and clear, it is the Realtor’s job to communicate that message clearly to their clients and to adjust the plan moving forward whether that pertains to price, condition, or both. Isn’t that the guidance that seller’s hire us for? I believe that it is.

As you can tell, I am passionate about this topic. I don’t like to see sellers leaving money on the table. Especially due to poor counsel.

If you are looking to sell your home in the future, please make your choice carefully. For a moment, let’s pretend that you have been diagnosed with an illness that requires surgery. It is completely curable. However, the surgery requires special talents. If this were you, the interview process to find your surgeon would be very detailed and you would look for a surgeon with a proven track record, right? Isn’t this time like that time? Except that now we are talking about financial surgery. So the question becomes, “Do you want a Realtor who is carefully working their way around your equity with a scalpel, or someone hacking at it with an ax?”