By Chad Taylor



Just in time for the holidays, the real estate market in the Shawnee Mission area has a gift for potential home buyers out there: options. For several years now, the housing shortage has caused values to skyrocket and buyers to panic when it comes to finding their future home. Bidding wars have been the norm and in many cases the list price of a home was just a starting point for the bidding.

I want to offer a little perspective to make sure that this column is not interpreted as a “sky is falling” scenario. During the recession, many areas of Kansas City had well over one year of inventory, meaning it would take over a year for all of the active homes to sell. Those days were brutal for sellers. Just receiving an offer was a victory. There were no bidding wars and in many cases the offers were low, but again, the sellers were just happy to receive an offer versus languishing on the market.

Take a look at the graph below:

Last November, we ended the month with 1.7 months of supply in the Shawnee Mission School District. Fast forward to this year and you can see that we ended last month with 3.8 months of supply. Although that is a 129% increase when compared to last year, it is a far cry from a 12 month supply of inventory that we saw during the recession. The average months of supply over the last two years is still only 1.6 months. That is still quite low.

The market trends do tell me that inventory levels so low are a thing of the past, at least for the foreseeable future. Last year we ended the year with three months of supply. We are already at 3.8 months, and as you can see from the graph, historically inventory will increase from November to December. Last year the months of supply increased 48 percent from November to December so we could very well end the year somewhere around the six-months-of-supply mark, which would put us in a balanced market territory for the first time since 2013.

I do want to convey one very important message: The shift that we are experiencing is not just a seasonal shift. I hear that every day out in the neighborhood and even from some of my colleagues. And it is simply not true. Yes, some of the trends are similar to a seasonal shift, but the drop in demand is something that we have not seen in quite a while.

See the graph below showing supply and demand for the last year in the SMSD:

When you compare the active number of homes for sale in November 2016 to the same month in 2017, you can see that the number of homes for sale is only up 3.1 percent. Is the next number, the blue column or number of homes to go under contract that tells the story in real time. Homes to go under contract are down 44 percent when you compare November 2016 to November 2017. That is a huge drop!

Some might say, “But the number of homes that sold and closed is only down 1.4 percent. That’s not a big drop.” And that is true. However, the sold data shows the real estate market about two months ago when those contracts were originally written. We will see the real picture as it pertains to sold data when we close out the numbers in January 2018.

The long and short of it is that the market is changing and it is changing pretty quickly. As I said in the beginning of this column, potential home buyers out there should wake up and get into action. You now have options and low interest rates as well. That is a perfect storm that will not last long.

Home sellers out there, if you are contemplating a sale, do it as soon as you can. Every day you are getting more competition and if demand stays low, prices will continue to get more competitive. And by competitive I mean lower. That means less money in your bank account on your closing day. That is more than likely not the gift that you were hoping for in the new year.