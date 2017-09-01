By Chad Taylor

Should I stay or should I go now?

This is the question of the hour for potential sellers out there who are watching the market and noticing the shift firsthand. You may have noticed more real estate signs in yards as of late and for the first time in a while a sold sign is not popping up right away. That is because the astute market watchers out there are right: The market is shifting.

I know that you have heard me use the word shift a lot over the last year. You may even be tired of hearing it. If you are tired of hearing it, I am sorry. I am sorry because you are going to continue to hear it over the coming months. As we shift into a more neutral market and then into a buyer’s market, said shift will impact buyers and sellers all over our city.

So let’s get back to the initial question of, “Should we sell now or just wait until spring next year?” If you have read my column much you have probably heard me say that the best time to sell has nothing to do with the month of the year. Rather, the best time to sell is when you have the least competition. This is because the more competition sellers have, the more a buyer can expect when it comes to condition and the more competitive your price must be to sell.

We are going to be “graph-heavy” in this column, so bear with me. The graph below shows the supply and demand over the last year in the Shawnee Mission School District:

You will see that when you compare July 2016 and July 2017, the number of active homes for sale is down 6.1 percent. Next, please notice that the number of homes that went under contract when comparing the same two months is down 12.1 percent. But the real story is the purple bar which shows the number of homes that have expired off the market, or were unable to sell in other words. Expired listings are up 52.1 percent. And they have been on the increase since April when the market peaked earlier this year. An increase in expired listings validates the fact that we are currently in a market shift.

Now let’s take a look at the most recent sales absorption which shows the percentage of active homes for sale that have gone under contract in a given week:

This graph clearly shows that the absorption rate has sharply dropped off in the last 12 weeks. In fact, the week of August 21 only saw 4.5 percent of homes going under contract (or 31 out of 689). Let’s just call that 5 out of every 100 homes in the SMSD. Those aren’t great numbers.

BUT, as the current trend continues and housing inventory continues to rise, we will more than likely carry over quite a bit of inventory into the new year. Couple that with the new inventory that will come on in 2018 and we could see a surge in housing inventory. So, of course, due to my earlier logic, the numbers suggest that sellers will have more competition in the new year and should therefore sell now versus waiting.

Okay, last graph I promise. This graph shows how a shifting market affects home prices and the danger of over pricing:

You can see that during a shift the fair market value for a home will decline (1). At the same time, the market interest in a home is fragile, and as it says, wains quickly (3). Translated this means that you are only new once, and in a shifting market, the newness wears off quickly. Sellers have a tendency, at times, to over price their home with the hope that it will produce a higher sales price (2). But you can clearly see that by over pricing a home in a shifting market, the seller inevitably will start the process of “chasing the market” through a process of several price adjustments (5). This free fall in pricing is simply a red flag to a buyer that “we have no idea what we are doing!” And the buyer will wait until the price is too good to ignore. The too good to ignore price is usually a “deal.”

Had the seller priced at fair market value in the beginning, the ultimate sales price would have been higher because they would have sold quickly versus taking several days or weeks when the home is overpriced. The salable price continues to drop in a shifting market so, therefore, time is your enemy. As I share weekly with potential sellers, “pricing a home at fair market value works in every kind of market.”