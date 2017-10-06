By Chad Taylor

Well, the September numbers are in and they confirm that the shift in the market that we have been watching for months now is in full effect. As with most trends in our market, they happen slowly and then suddenly.

September was our suddenly.

You all know how much I love my graphs, so let’s just jump right into it. What do you say?

If you review the graph below, you will see that as of the end of September the Shawnee Mission School District reached the highest housing inventory level that we have seen in over two years. September ended with 3.2 months of supply, meaning it would take 3.2 months for all of the active homes for sale to sell. This number has doubled from the previous month when we ended August at 1.6 months of supply.

If you compare September 2016 to last month you will see that inventory is up 103.7 percent as well. The last thing that I would ask you to notice is that from this point in the year, history suggests inventory will continue to increase. Last year, for example, the months of supply increased by 55 percent from September to December. If we see a similar trend this year, we would end 2017 with almost five months of inventory which would put us at the highest inventory levels that we have seen post-recession.

Don’t get me wrong: We are not heading into a housing recession. We are simply transitioning into a balanced market. Balanced is good. Both buyers and sellers can win in a balanced market. The strong seller’s market that we have been in for the last four years has pretty much only allowed sellers to win while buyers were just grateful to get a home.

The increase in housing supply is already having an effect on home prices. Home prices in the SMSD reached their peak in June and have since dropped by 7.5 percent. So if you own a home that had a fair market value of $300,000 back in June, because of the downward pressure on pricing caused by more competition, your home may be worth $277,500. That is a significant change in fair market value.

There is a silver lining here, though. Median sales prices are still up 5.9 percent when you compare September 2016 to September 2017. So sellers out there still have time to capitalize on some really strong resale prices. But time is of the essence.

If you are a potential seller out there, your take away is this: As you read this column, the supply of housing in the SMSD is on the rise. As a seller you should substitute the word supply with the word competition. And the more competition you have the more competitive your price will have to be to sell. Buyers out there may also demand more conditioning of the home as well since they have more and more homes to choose from.

Buyers out there, your take away is this: You now have more housing options today than buyers have seen in years! The fear of not finding a home or being left homeless should be a thing of the past. Now is your time. Rates are low and inventory is available And as inventory rises, you have less and less competition from other buyers. Game on!