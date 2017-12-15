“It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” to be discussing how the current tax proposal going through Congress might have an effect on the tax benefits of owning a home, right? Wrong. That is not the gift we were looking for this season.

A good friend of mine said at a recent speaking engagement where we were doing a real estate market update that essentially the government has recognized how strong the real estate market is currently and have decided to pick on it, and all of us as homeowners. His comment was spot on.

Although the new tax plan is not a finished product yet, here are a few of the proposed changes that may have an impact on homeowners.

Mortgage interest deductions. According to The Washington Post in a recent article, the current House bill would limit the mortgage interest deduction to the first $500,000 of a new mortgage versus the current tax law which allows interest on the first $1,000,000 of a new mortgage to be deducted. The Senate plan keeps the limit at $1,000,000..

Many people reading this column right now may think that this proposed change by the House would only affect the wealthy. Well, in our market that might be true because if you own a $1M home in KC, you are more than likely one of the wealthy based on our affordable housing. The real impact of these changes will hit markets where home values are much more expensive. Markets like San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Boulder, Colo., would certainly feel the effects of such changes. Regardless of price point, it is a penalty on what many call a major component of the “American Dream.”

State and local property taxes. The Senate’s current plan would eliminate the deduction of state a local taxes according to CNN Money. The House plan would cap the deduction at $10,000. Clearly the Senate’s plan would impact all homeowners in America while the House plan would impact a smaller group. As a matter of fact, that is the argument for eliminating the deduction. Many lawmakers argue that the low tax states are then subsidizing the high tax states. To draw a finer point on it, again according to a recent Washington Post column, just six states — California, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Texas and Pennsylvania — account for more than half the value of all state and local tax deductions nationwide. That said, in the world of fair and not fair, I don’t see how it is fair for a resident to pay local and state taxes to then pay federal tax on those same dollars. Do you? Based on my research, the property tax deduction has been a part of our tax code since the Civil War. With one of the strongest economies in recent history (being in many ways supported by the housing industry), I don’t see how it makes sense to take away this deduction. But I digress.

Capital gains. The current tax law allows for home sellers to exclude up to $250,000, or $500,000 for those filing jointly, from capital gains. That is as long as they have lived in the home 2 out of the last 5 years. To calculate the amount to be taxes due to capital gains, you would deduct what the homeowner paid for the home from the new sales price. The profit realized would then be subject to a capital gains tax. Both the House and the Senate are proposing to change the requirement for the duration in the home to 5 out of the last 8 years. This would certainly have an effect on those who move a lot for business. It could, in some cases, even slow down the turnover rate for homes as well because homeowners might choose to stay longer to avoid being taxed on the profit, especially in markets where home prices have recently surged. Certain provisions are being discussed to protect the military and other groups by being impacted by this change, yet at this time, nothing is for sure.

If you have specific questions about the proposed changes to the tax decode, I will always defer to a trusted CPA for guidance. My specialty is selling homes, not doing taxes.