By Chad Taylor

Another month is in the books and the real estate market continues to shift out of the seller’s market that we have become accustom to. It is hard for me to believe that as of next year it has been five years since the housing recovery began. Each year during the recession felt like two years and each year since the recovery began has felt like just six months due to the frantic pace of the market.

Looking back at this time last year it is easy to see why spring of 2017 was so crazy. If you look at the graph below, you can see that the absorption rate (percentage of homes in a given month going under contract) stayed between 40-34 percent all the way until November:

This steady pace of absorption kept the housing inventory levels at a low point through the end of the year. Now compare October 2017 to last year and you can see that the absorption rate is down 39.9 percent. The absorption rate as of the end of last month was 21.4 percent and has been dropping pretty sharply since spring 2017. The absorption rate in October is the lowest we have seen in well over two years in the Shawnee Mission School District and is leading to a rise in housing inventory.

As you can see here, housing inventory has also hit a high that we have not seen in several years. As of the end of last month, the SMSD now has 3.3 months of inventory which means it would take three and a third months for all of the active homes to sell:

At this inventory level, we are on the outer edge of a seller’s market about to transition to a balanced market where neither buyer nor seller have the upper hand. The interesting thing to watch is where we will end the year when it comes to inventory. This graph shows that the highest inventory levels are always experienced in December in our market. So we still have two more months to go to see where we end 2017 and begin 2018. More than likely though we will end this year with more housing inventory than we have seen in several years.

So how do all of these trends affect SMSD residents? If you intend to purchase a home, sell a home, or both in the near future, here are some things to keep in mind:

Increase in housing supply+drop in housing demand= lower home prices. Period, end of story. If you intend to sell your home in the upcoming months, more than likely the values that we see today will not be a reality in the future. Please hear me that the sky is not falling! I don’t want to be a doom and gloom Realtor. But this is our reality. Now some sellers will say, “If my home value is going to drop 10 percent and the home that I am going to purchase (which may be more expensive) drops 10 percent, then I am coming out a winner!” There is some truth to that, however, unless you are paying cash for your next home, the cost of money (mortgage interest rate) will have the biggest effect on whether you come out on the winning side of that deal. Interest rates are predicted to continue to rise and as they do any savings that you may experience because home prices have dropped will be eaten up by rising interest rates.

Buyers out there! It is your time! Many sellers and their agents are being caught off guard by the shifting market. Unless an agent watches these numbers every week, they can easily fool themselves into believing that this is simply seasonality. What the graphs above show is that nothing could be further from the truth. And when sellers are surprised that the market is different than what they expected, buyers can get the upper hand. An unsure and nervous seller can quickly give away leverage and put the buyer in the driver's seat. Also, buyers today have more housing options than they have seen in years. They actually have options, unlike the early spring market this year when the active buyer pool were all fighting over the same houses. More leverage+more housing inventory=a happy buyer.