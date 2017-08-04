By Chad Taylor

Home buyers may be making their way to the driver’s seat soon as the demand for housing continues to drop. Before I go into the details, please hear this message: “It is still a good market out there. And we are not heading into another housing recession.” My goal is to keep our community informed of the current market conditions, yet at the same time I do not want to paint a dark picture of our market.

We are currently experiencing a normal shift in market conditions. We are shifting out of the current seller’s market into a more balanced market. You can think of a balanced market as a level playing field where neither buyer nor seller has the upper hand. This is good news for home buyers out there who have been at the mercy of home sellers for more than four years now.

So let’s take a look at two NEJC markets. First, let’s look at Prairie Village. If you look at the graph below you can see that percentage of homes going under contract in a given month, or sales absorption, has been dropping in PV since February when it peaked this year at 56.7%:

The absorption rate for July was 24.8%, which is 25.5% lower than the same month last year and also happens to be the lowest absorption rate that we have seen in two years. If you look at the first four months last year on this graph, you can see a normal seasonal pattern in our market where demand continues to rise from January till April. Now notice this years trend. The absorption jumped up significantly from January to February and has been on the decline ever since.

This steady decline in demand has placed downward pressure on home prices pulling the median home price high of $310,000 in February down to $266,000 in July. That is a 14.2% drop. When compared to July 2016 ($282,500 median sales price) we can see that the median sales price is down by 5.8% year over year.

Now let’s look at Roeland Park. So Roeland Park has had an exciting ride over the last few years. When home values in PV jumped up so quickly, we saw outlying neighborhoods like Roeland Park benefit from the jump. As buyers were being priced out of neighborhoods like PV, they then found more reasonably priced housing in areas like Roeland Park, Mission, and the more affordable parts of Fairway.

Take a look at the graph:

As you can see from this graph, the sales absorption in Roeland Park is also on the decline. With the exception of some renewed excitement in June, the trend line has been showing a drop in demand since yet another peak in February. Notice the difference in sales absorption when you compare July 2016 to July 2017. Last July’s absorption of 68.3% is more than double this year’s absorption of 32.3%. And with the exception of the last two Decembers, this is is tied for the second lowest absorption rate with October 2015.

Currently the median sales price in Roeland Park is holding pretty steady. The median sales price in July was $200,100. The year began with a median sales price of $198,500, so overall prices are holding steady. For the moment. Remember that median sales prices are the market of 30-60 days ago when the home went under contract. The absorption in RP didn’t see a significant drop until July, so we may not see the impact on prices for 30-60 days from now when those homes close.

So, what are the takeaways for buyers and sellers out there?

Sellers: Your equity is under attack! Ok, that might be a little too dramatic, but I wanted to get your attention. If selling your home in the next year or two is inevitable, then please know that the longer you wait, (odds are) the less you will get for your home. Also know that waiting until next spring is not the solution. Yes the market heats up in the spring, as it did this year. But if housing inventory continues to grow (and you have probably noticed more real estate sign as of late) you will more than likely have more competition next year. More competition means more competitive pricing. Remember the best time to sell is not determined by the month on the calendar. The best time to sell is when you have the least competition.

Buyers: Don’t wait either. I know that it is tempting to wait to make a purchase if values are dropping. Everyone wants a good deal. But your good deal in today’s market is historically low interest rates. The cost of money is the biggest factor is housing affordability. So take advantage of these unbelievable interest rates. As housing inventor increases, you will find yourself with more options AND the odds of you competing with other buyers will be less. The same rule applies for buyers that the best time to buy is not determined by the month on the calendar. The best time to buy is when you have the least competition and with demand dropping, that time is now!