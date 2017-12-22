One of my favorite shows (and I am embarrassed to write this…) is “Antiques Roadshow.” Yes, I said it. I don’t enjoy the show for the historical artifacts. It is more for the surprise when it comes to an item’s value. I love it when what is perceived as a modest item is really a rarity worth thousands. The dramatic peak of this show, however, is when someone has a beautiful artifact and the appraiser goes on and on about how rare the item is. Then the appraiser says that in perfect condition this item would be worth $50,000! At the mere mention of the value, the owners eyes light up like they just won the lottery. And as the owner is creating his or her mental shopping list, the appraiser says, “But your item has a chip here, a couple of scratches here, and this piece here is not original…so, your item is worth $750.” Yikes! What a heartbreaker!

Okay, so, this example is an over-simplification. But it still applies to a home. For many generations, home value appreciation was just something that people counted on, like the sun rising every day. It was just understood. In all actuality, real estate values have always moved with the market, but that wasn’t the story most people heard. Instead, the story was that you should see 5 to 7 percent appreciation year after year.

Home value appreciation is not a given. The recession certainly taught us that. Now that we are in a much better market, it is still not a given. With the proliferation of the home improvement boom (HGTV generation), buyers expect more than just buying what you bought when you purchased five, 10, or even 35 years ago. Buyers today want to know, “What have the sellers done to improve the home?” or “What updates have they completed?” Home improvement throughout your ownership is an integral part of appreciation.

That said, there are parts of town where you can buy a home and just live in it and watch the value increase. These are very unique areas where homes don’t often sell and when they do, they sell in a frenzy of multiple offers. This is often seen in areas that are land locked (no new land for building) and are typically fully developed. Many times you will see tear downs popping up in these areas. Please recognize that these areas of town are the exception to the rule.

With the exception of the areas I just mentioned, a home owner must have an annual budget for home improvements, in my opinion. Day in and day out, the homes that I see sell for top dollar are the ones where it is evident that the homeowner has taken much pride in his or her maintenance and updating of the home. In these cases, the sellers have stayed current with home improvement trends which allow their home to appeal to a much larger buyer pool. More interested buyers equals a higher resale.

Buyers do not want to inherit needed updates from the seller, nor do they often have the budget for such updates. If there is work that should be done, then the seller should do it. A seller should be wise though in their investment in a home that they are going to sell soon. However, deferred maintenance and cost-effective updating is a very smart move for a seller. It may seem like a “what have you done for me lately” attitude. And it probably is. The recession taught the market that appreciation is not a given and that we should hold home values accountable to a reasonable standard.

The days of just living in a home and watching the appreciation role in are gone. And I think that is a good thing. We should hold all homeowners accountable to maintaining and updating their homes. In the long run, high quality inventory equals higher resale values. Therefore, we all win.