By Chad Taylor

After four years of a seller’s market, the tides are turning and buyers out there are going to reap the benefits. We have been talking about a market shift for about a year now. Said shift is our market’s transition from a seller’s market to then a more balanced market and eventually into a buyer’s market. That is the normal life cycle of a real estate market.

Shifts like this typically begin slowly over time and then at some point suddenly the market transitions and the true “shift” is felt. Our current shift began around July 2016. We started to notice that demand had softened a bit and buyers were saying, “enough is enough” when it came to bidding wars and our record high sales prices.

So how does this shift affect today’s buyer?

Today’s buyer is going to have something that buyers have not had for four years now: options. That’s right. As housing inventory increases, buyers in the market will have options. For the last few years buyers have just had to be happy with getting a home. It may not have been exactly what they were looking for, or in the neighborhood that they really wanted, but at least they got a home. In many cases, buyers have been bid out of the market time and time again so there was no room to be picky or even hesitate when it came to a home purchase. It reminds me of what I tell my boys, “You get what you get and you don’t throw a fit.”

While inventory is on the rise, demand has also continued to drop in most cases since late February or early March. Most recently we have seen more listings making price adjustments and overall days on market have increased in some areas as well.

So who should take advantage of this market shift? Everyone. Here’s why.

Sellers who will purchase after they sell. For years now, some sellers have had no fear of selling their current home. Their fear has been that they would find themselves homeless and with no housing options. Well, those days are gone! Historically the housing inventory will continue to climb from now until the end of the year. Therefore, once your home is under contract you will have a much better chance of having several options to purchase.

First-time home buyers. The most recent market has been brutal for first-time home buyers. They have been competing with cash buyers or financed buyers making a huge down payment which has been very tough competition when multiple offers are received on a home. Home values have also jumped up so high that many first time home buyers have been priced out of the market. As the market continues to shift, first time home buyers will find themselves with less competition on the buying side. Less demand also means that values will have to get more competitive in order for a seller to sell. Finally, interest rates are still very low. And interest rates are the factor to watch closely. Rates will have the biggest impact on a mortgage payment. So do not delay. If you have been beaten up by the recent seller’s market, dust yourself off and get back out there. It could be your time now.

Home sellers who want maximum equity. As we transition out of the seller’s market, home values will inevitably drop due to more competition among home sellers. The best time to sell is when you have the least amount of competition, so if it is inevitable that you are going to sell in the next 6-12 months, I would do everything in your power to sell now. Your equity is truly on the line. The market is still good for sellers out there who choose to price their home fairly and condition it well. It was not that long ago (2012) when sellers had to make their home a “steal of a deal” in order to sell. You don’t want to find yourself in that position as a seller.

If you would like to know how the current market shift might affect your real estate plans, please reach out to us today. We are here to help.

