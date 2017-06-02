By Chad Taylor

Markets shift all the time. Some shifts are small, and some have more impact. The strong seller’s market that we have been in since second quarter of 2013 is now coming to an end. So as we transition into a more balanced market, meaning not a seller’s market or a buyer’s market, what should we expect? And although you can never “time” the market, how can you make plans in accordance with the market?

Things to expect now that the market has shifted

Multiple offers will become the exception and not the rule. The shift in our current market is being caused by two factors: an increase in the number of homes for sale and a decrease in the number of active buyers out in the market. These two factors occurring simultaneously have caused the market to shift suddenly which will immediately decrease the number of multiple offer scenarios. Certain price ranges will continue to be a feeding frenzy (especially under 200K) for the time being but eventually all price ranges will be affected. For the last four years, pricing at fair market value could create a potential bidding war. Moving forward, a seller will need to price below fair market value to create the same competitive environment.

Busy streets and homes with functional obsolescence will be affected first. Low inventory markets force buyers to overlook potential objections to a home simply because they don’t have enough options to be picky. As inventory continues to increase, certain homes will be affected first and more strongly. A home on a busy street is a perfect example. When buyers have the choice of a home on a busy street or a home on an internal block, they will always choose the latter. Therefore, when inventory increases and buyers have options, sellers on busy streets must price much more competitively in order to sell. The same applies to home with functional obsolescence. Let’s say that you have a three bedroom, one bath home. When inventory is low, buyers looking for a three bedroom home may have to consider a home with only one full bath. However, as inventory increases and buyers see more options with more than one bath, they will almost always pay a little more for a second bath. Especially with interest rates as low as they are today. Just like the home on the busy street, this seller will have to price more competitively to overcome the objection of only one bath.

Values could have piqued for the time being. Increasing inventory creates downward pressure on housing prices. Therefore, if your goal is to get as much equity out of your home as possible, time is your enemy. Don’t wait to sell. If a move is inevitable, do everything in your power to do it as soon as possible.

Finally, buyers will have more options. More inventory means more leverage for buyers because they are not competing with 20 other buyers for the same home. This also means that potential home sellers out there who have held off on selling stemmed from the fear of being homeless can now breathe a little easier and explore the possibility of selling. One word of caution- because inventory is on the rise this does not mean that buyers should wait until we have a glut of inventory before they purchase. I say this because interest rates are also projected to rise as we go further into the year. The Fed is meeting again in June and they are speaking very confidently about another increase to the federal funds rate. This “sweet spot” in the market of low interest rates while inventory is on the rise could be the perfect time to buy.