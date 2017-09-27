Did you know heart disease is the number one cause of death among women? A recent study indicated 45 percent of women are not aware of that. And nearly three quarters of the women in that study had at least one identifiable risk factor for heart disease.

Do you know the risk factors? And are you among the roughly two thirds of women who put off scheduling a wellness visit with their primary care provider because they are embarrassed by their weight or other factors? Our sole purpose as primary care providers is to help you keep yourself healthy—and we can’t do that if you avoid us because you think you’re unhealthy!

Between the ages of 45 to 64, one in nine women develops symptoms of some form of cardiovascular disease. After age 65, the ratio climbs to one in three women. Cardiovascular trouble sometimes shows up differently in women than in men; for example, women are less likely to have the crushing chest pain that is generally associated with a heart attack. Just another reason we need to be vigilant about the warning signs and tuned in to the preventative measures.

Risk factors for heart disease generally fall into two categories: non-modifiable—things a person has no control over—and modifiable.

Non-modifiable:

Family history of heart disease, especially before age 55 for a male relative or age 65 for a female relative

Over the age of 55

History of pre-eclampsia during pregnancy

Modifiable:

Smoking (a woman who smokes a pack a day is six times more at risk than a non-smoker!)

Obesity

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Diabetes or pre-diabetes

Being physically inactive

Unhealthy diet

So, what can you do about all of this? Learning how to reduce risk factors is a great place to start. There’s no one-size-fits-all solution; your primary care provider can partner with you to address your specific circumstances.

Work on modifying risk factors that apply to you. Choose incremental changes that will make your goals achievable.

Visit your primary care provider routinely; we recommend an annual physical, and more frequent follow-up appointments if you are actively being treated for any risk factors.

Be honest with your primary care provider regarding potential symptoms and concerns. In order for us to recommend the best course of treatment, it’s important that we have the full story.

Whether or not you have a family history or other obvious risk factors for cardiovascular disease, your primary care provider is your best partner in defense against serious heart trouble. If I can be of any help, please contact me; my information is below.