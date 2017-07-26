By Heath Wilt, DO

If you ask Larry Crabtree about the scary incident that landed him in the hospital recently, he’ll tell you he’s thankful to be alive.

Larry, who lives in Lenexa and works as a school bus driver, got home from running errands one evening and wasn’t feeling well. He’s diabetic and thought his blood sugar might be low; he felt unusually fatigued and had some tightness in his chest. After sitting down to rest for a few minutes, he knew something wasn’t right, so he picked up the phone and dialed 911.

That phone call literally saved Larry’s life.

Rather than driving himself to Shawnee Mission Medical Center, Larry started receiving treatment for his symptoms the minute Johnson County MED-ACT got to his house. They immediately began monitoring and treating the ventricular fibrillations (heart rhythm disturbances) he was experiencing as they transported him to SMMC. Larry was having a heart attack.

Now, after surgery to clear a blockage and some good physical therapy, Larry is going to be just fine. He told us he actually feels better than he’s ever felt. We’re so glad Larry called 911 that day; I truly believe that’s the reason he’s still alive. When someone is experiencing symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, seconds really do count.

Speaking of symptoms, here are the most common:

Tightness or pain in your chest, neck, back or arms

Feeling fatigued, lightheaded or anxious

Shoulder discomfort

Shortness of breath

Impending feeling of doom

Heart palpitations

These symptoms may be immediate and intense, but more often they start slowly and can persist for hours, days or even weeks before having a heart attack. Symptoms in women can be atypical, so trust your intuition. And, please, please call 911. Currently, 61% of our heart attack patients at Shawnee Mission Health arrive by car rather than by ambulance. Not good! The CDC estimates 47% of sudden cardiac deaths occur outside a hospital. This is partially because people aren’t getting crucial care as soon as they need it.

I treat patients with heart conditions every day, and if there is one thing I wish everyone knew, it’s this: if you are having chest pain or other heart attack symptoms, it is crucial that you call 911 instead of driving to the hospital. The longer you go without treatment, the greater the damage is to your heart. Care administered by EMTs during this critical period can mean the difference between life and death.

Larry Crabtree is a prime example. Not long after his heart attack, he and his wife celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary—a milestone that probably would not have happened if Larry hadn’t called 911 while he was in distress. We’re glad he did and we’re glad our team at Shawnee Mission Health could help him get on the road to recovery. Here’s to many more years of healthy, happy marital bliss, Larry!