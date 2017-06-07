Albert Chmielewski, MD

Believe it or not, oak mites are back in Kansas City. Oak mites are microscopic mites that typically fall from oak trees. Most people who are bitten by oak mites will have a little red itchy wheal that develops within about twelve hours. These bites can last one to two weeks. Topical creams or over-the-counter medications can help with itching and are something you can try at home. To prevent these bites, you can avoid oak trees and wear long-sleeved protective clothing. When you are around oak trees, taking a shower or laundering your clothes immediately after being exposed is also a good idea. Try your best to prevent itching as this can cause a skin infection. If you feel your oak bites are severe or there is an infection developing, please visit one of our Shawnee Mission Primary Care locations or one of our Centra Care Shawnee Mission Urgent Care locations. Visit CentraCareKC.com or ShawneeMission.org/Primary Care for more information.

