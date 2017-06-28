Albert Chmielewski, MD

These beautiful summer nights in Kansas City can come with a price – mosquito bites. Prevention is the best route against mosquito bites, including insect repellant or covering exposed skin. If you do have mosquito bites, you can try over-the-counter hydrocortisone cream or calamine lotion to help alleviate the itching. Most mosquito bites are harmless, however mosquitos can carry viral illnesses. If you feel like you are having severe symptoms with your mosquito bite, it is time to see a doctor. I recommend visiting one of our Shawnee Mission Primary Care locations or one of our Centra Care Shawnee Mission Urgent Care locations. Visit CentraCareKC.com or ShawneeMission.org/Primary Care to make an appointment.

Centra Care Shawnee Mission Urgent Care is located at 91st and Quivira in Lenexa, 135th and Grandview in Overland Park, 119th and Blackbob in Olathe, and our newest location at 11245 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee. Make a no-wait reservation online at CentraCareKC.com. For more information about Shawnee Mission Primary Care’s Johnson County locations, visit ShawneeMission.org/primarycare or call the ASK-A-NURSE Resource Center, 24/7, at 913-676-7777.