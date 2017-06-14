By Albert Chmielewski, MD

This week, we have seen an increase in children presenting with hand, foot and mouth disease. Hand, foot and mouth disease is a viral illness that typically begins three to six days after exposure. It is usually spread by respiratory droplets from sneezing or coughing. Typical symptoms are sore throat, fever and rash on the hands or feet, as well as sores or blisters inside the mouth. To alleviate these symptoms, parents can give Tylenol or ibuprofen and encourage their child to get plenty of rest and drink fluids. If you think your child has hand, foot and mouth disease, or if your child has severe symptoms, please visit one of our Shawnee Mission Primary Care clinics or one of our Centra Care Shawnee Mission Urgent Care clinics. Visit CentraCareKC.com or ShawneeMission.org/Primary Care for more information or to make an appointment.

