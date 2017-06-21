By Albert Chmielewski, MD

Due to the changing weather, pools are now open and we have seen more patients coming in with athlete’s foot. The fungus in athlete’s foot thrives in damp places, which means it can spread in public pools, public showers, outdoor decks, or it can even spread by sharing things like towels or shoes. Symptoms usually consist of itchy dry, cracked skin typically on the feet. Common treatments are over-the-counter anti-fungal creams. However if you feel like your foot fungus or athlete’s foot is getting worse, or is persistent and not getting better with typical over-the-counter treatments, I recommend making a visit at one of our Shawnee Mission Primary Care clinics or one of our Centra Care Shawnee Mission Urgent Care clinics. Visit CentraCareKC.com or ShawneeMission.org/Primary Care for more information or to make an appointment.

Centra Care Shawnee Mission Urgent Care is located at 91st and Quivira in Lenexa, 135th and Grandview in Overland Park, 119th and Blackbob in Olathe, and our newest location at 11245 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee. Make a no-wait reservation online at CentraCareKC.com. For more information about Shawnee Mission Primary Care’s Johnson County locations, visit ShawneeMission.org/primarycare or call the ASK-A-NURSE Resource Center, 24/7, at 913-676-7777.