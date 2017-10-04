By Lynda Brumley, MD

Fibromyalgia is a disorder I see among my patients from time to time, and it can sometimes be tricky to diagnose and to treat. So what is fibromyalgia? And what can be done about it?

In short, it’s a disorder that affects connective tissues—muscles, ligaments, and tendons—and it causes widespread chronic muscle pain and other symptoms. The cause and optimal treatment remain unclear. Interestingly, there are no abnormalities seen in the muscles and tendons. Rather, we think the symptoms are due to some kind of change in pain perception.

Who is affected?

Fibromyalgia affects two percent of people under age 20, and eight percent by age 70.

In women ages 30-55, it’s the most common cause of generalized musculoskeletal pain.

What are the symptoms?

Widespread, persistent pain that is generally muscular in nature: aching or soreness/stiffness

Headaches

Bowel and bladder issues

Face or jaw pain

Fatigue and sleep difficulties

Depression and anxiety

The level of pain tends to peak in the morning and can be exacerbated by stress, poor sleep, exertion, and weather.

How is it diagnosed?

There are no tests used specifically to diagnose fibromyalgia. There are particular criteria of having tenderness in 11 or more, out of 18, points on the body, but even this is not absolutely required to make the diagnosis.

Your provider will usually do a thorough history, exam, and blood tests to rule out other causes, including rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, Lupus, polymyalgia, thyroid disease, and muscle inflammation. Evaluation for sleep disorder and mood problems may also be considered.

What’s the recommended treatment?

Because of the chronic and diffuse nature of symptoms, treatment for fibromyalgia is often a challenge. It’s not a progressive or deforming condition and doesn’t have life-threatening complications, but it is uncomfortable so patients are understandably eager to reduce their pain. A treatment plan may include medications, exercise, education, and changing behavior. Also, some patients find calming techniques, such as relaxation, acupuncture, and yoga, helpful in relieving symptoms.

If I diagnose a patient with fibromyalgia, I usually recommend they consider medications. A few notes about medication:

Pregabalin, duloxetine, and milnacipran are approved specifically for fibromyalgia.

I sometimes prescribe other medications, such as amitriptyline, fluoxetine, and others, that are often used for seizures or depression. This does not mean the patient necessarily has those problems, but the way the medicine works in the body can improve symptoms.

Treating mood and sleep disorders will often improve quality of life greatly.

Even though fibromyalgia is a chronic disorder, with the right treatment plan and outlook, many patients can lead full and nearly normal lives.