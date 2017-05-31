By Jason Bessey, DO

It’s officially water season in Kansas City. Pools are open, people are enjoying nearby lakes and rivers and taking vacations to ocean destinations. It’s very important to be mindful of water safety and implement safe water practices during the summer months.

Swimming and other water activities are a great source of exercise and a fun activity for the family. Swimming counts as a cardio and strength training form of exercise, and it’s also a great activity for your lungs and unworked muscles. Swimming can also boost your mood, as it increases blood flow. Children and teens can benefit from pool time, too. Learning to swim is a lifelong skill that could save your child’s life. It’s also a great form of exercise for children, helping them burn energy and gain flexibility.

It is important to remember that there are many dangers associated with water, such as drowning, exposure to bacteria leading to illness/disease, sunburn and electrical shock. So you can remain worry-free around the water this summer, implement proper water safety protocols and establish some “ground rules” with your children. You can never be too careful!

Supervise Your Children : Don’t let your kids swim or play in or near water without adult supervision. Actively watch your children in the water, even when a lifeguard is present. Make sure your children are only swimming in supervised areas, and at the appropriate water depth.

Sit Out During Sickness : Many types of bacteria can circulate in pools and spread illness and disease. If you're feeling sick, refrain from getting into the pool so your germs don't spread to others.

With proper supervision, and establishing rules around water, you and your family can safely enjoy swimming and water activities this summer, worry-free.