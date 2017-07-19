By By Kate McElderry, APRN-C

Isn’t summertime so great? We get to do all the fun outdoorsy stuff: swimming, hiking, fishing, gardening, camping, poison ivy collecting…Wait, no, don’t do that last one. Poison ivy may be outdoorsy but it is not fun!

You’ve probably heard the phrase “leaves of three: let it be,” referring to the three-leaf shape of the dreaded poison ivy plant. And you might know it can cause a pretty nasty skin condition if you touch it. That’s because it contains an oil that most people are allergic to. The same goes for poison oak and poison sumac.

Unfortunately, these unpleasant plants aren’t going away any time soon: poison ivy grows in all of the contiguous United States except California, and climate change and other conditions are causing the plants to grow even stronger. So, here are a few quick tips on what to look out for:

Contact dermatitis (the technical term for the allergic reaction caused by these plants) can develop not only from direct contact with the plant but also from burning it or touching clothes, garden tools, pets or anything else that has come in contact with it.

These 3-leaved pests can grow in either shrub or vine form, and they may have yellow flowers in spring and white or yellow berries in late summer/fall.

Skin reaction varies, but you may notice: An itchy rash that has a linear pattern and possibly blisters; it can appear within hours of exposure but may take up to a couple days to appear, and it often lasts for several weeks Occasionally, a person may have an allergic reaction that causes swelling In rare cases, it can cause an anaphylactic reaction: throat swelling, difficulty breathing, heart racing; in this case, seek immediate medical attention!



The best way to reduce your chances of coming in contact with the poisonous oil is to cover up: wear work gloves and long sleeves and pants when working or playing near brush or weeds.

So, what should you do if you do come in contact with poison ivy? Well, it depends on how severe your rash is. If the rash covers small area of your body, it can typically be treated at home. Try this:

Wash the area immediately with warm, soapy water

Wash clothes, bed linens, anything that may have come in contact with the plants

Avoid scratching (I know it’s so hard not to scratch, but it can lead to infection)

Treat with calamine lotion, hydrocortisone cream, antihistamine

Avoid hot, steamy showers, which can aggravate the rash

For relief, try a cool compress or an oatmeal bath

BUT, if the rash is widespread or weeping (wet), I suggest going to your primary care provider, who can prescribe a stronger topical medication or a steroid. Also, if you notice pustular drainage (puss), you may have developed a secondary bacterial infection which probably will require antibiotics.