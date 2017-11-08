“There are two types of speakers – those who get nervous and those who are liars.” ― Mark Twain

Which type are you? Glossophobia, the fear of public speaking, is ranked number one among all phobias, even higher than the fear of death or spiders. Three out of every four people (75 percent) are affected. And in today’s workplace, where public speaking is often required, that’s a problem.

Considered a social anxiety disorder, glossophobia is characterized by fear of freezing up in front of an audience, of being judged, forgetting a word, or saying something that may result in embarrassment. Many people avoid speaking in front of others at all costs.

Research shows that good presentation skills are directly linked to success in the workplace. Thankfully, help is out there to overcome your anxiety and build confidence. Check your local resources for training sessions and conferences sponsored by trade groups or national organizations. Kansas City’s Central Exchange hosts a Toastmasters special interest group. For individuals seeking one-on-one help, consider seeing a therapist who can teach techniques from Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.

In the meantime, try these tips for overcoming your speaking anxiety.

