By Lynda Brumley, MD

Caring for an aging parent can be challenging. It’s difficult to balance your own life and commitments along with those of your elderly parent or loved one. There can be both physical and emotional/psychological challenges. Here are a few suggestions that might help:

Plan ahead: It’s always better to anticipate needs, do your research, and have a plan, rather than ignoring warning signs and then being forced to make major changes or decisions during a crisis.

Include your loved one in discussions and decisions: Your parent is an adult and still thinks of you as their child. Allow them to maintain some control over the situation. Listen to their opinions and concerns. If they are of sound mind, they have a right to make “bad decisions,” despite what anyone else thinks.

Put the focus on yourself: It may sound counterintuitive, but when trying to persuade your parent to make a big change, like moving, accepting help at home, or giving up driving, it may go more smoothly if you talk about how it impacts you personally. Try saying something like, “I worry about you living alone,” or “I would feel better if we could visit some assisted living places to see what’s available and gather information.” Avoid getting upset or announcing big changes without room for discussion.

Take care of your own health: You’ll be better able to care for your parent if you remember to take care of yourself! Ask for help when you need it. Get enough sleep, eat right, and take time for some fun.

