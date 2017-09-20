By Monica Thielen, APRN-BC

Last week I shared information about best practices for avoiding tick bites. As promised, this week I’ll talk about how to deal with these pesky bugs if one does, in fact, bite you. I’ll also give some additional tips on prevention.

How to remove a tick:

Use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible.

Pull upward with steady, even pressure. Don’t twist or jerk the tick; this can cause the mouth-parts to break off and remain in the skin. If this happens, remove the mouth-parts with clean tweezers. If you are unable to remove the mouth easily with tweezers, leave it alone and let the skin heal or seek medical assistance.

After removing the tick, thoroughly clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol, an iodine scrub, or soap and water.

Dispose of a live tick by submersing it in alcohol, placing it in a sealed bag/container, wrapping it tightly in tape, or flushing it down the toilet. Never crush a tick with your fingers.

Special considerations:

The highest number of reported tick bites is in boys ages 5-9.

The more engorged a tick, the higher the risk for infection, so limit exposure and check each time.

Tumble dry clothes in a dryer on high heat for 10 minutes to kill ticks on dry clothing after you come indoors.

If the clothes are damp, additional time may be needed.

If the clothes require washing first, hot water is recommended. Cold and medium temperature water will not kill ticks effectively. If the clothes cannot be washed in hot water, tumble dry on low heat for 90 minutes or high heat for 60 minutes. The clothes should be warm and completely dry.

Natural repellants vs. DEET:

Studies have shown that natural repellents such as lavender, eucalyptus and orange are all effective 65-85 percent of the time in the first 5 minutes, but after 80 minutes, drop to 45 percent, 15 percent and 0 percent respectively.

In comparison, DEET is 95-100 percent effective after 80 minutes of exposure.

The moral of the story is: do what you can to avoid ticks—and if you do get bitten, get the tick off your skin as soon as possible.

If you get bitten by a tick and are showing signs of infection, visit your primary care provider for treatment.