By Colleen Reisz, MD, dermatologist with Shawnee Mission Health

Somewhere in their 30s or 40s, many women panic about aging and set out on a mission to get rid of their wrinkles. I see patients of all ages who are seeking to make sense of an aggressively marketed beauty industry and find the approach that is right for them.

The truth is that regardless of our efforts to moisturize, drink a lot of water, exercise, wear sunscreen and apply makeup, we all have “bad skin days.” Why? Because as we age, no matter what we do or what our level of sun exposure, changes in hormones are the leading cause of changes in our skin.

My best advice is simple: Celebrate the age you are. Focus on healthy habits and avoid what I call “injection madness.”

Despite that good advice, though, beginning in your 20s, and with each decade thereafter, some standard changes take place. No matter what your age, and even if you’re not obsessing about your face, there are a few easy steps you can take to help skin stay smooth, firm and glowing.

