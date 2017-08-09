By Monica Thielen, APRN-BC

If you’ve called your primary care office to schedule a doctor’s appointment, you may have been asked if you’d like to see a nurse practitioner (NP) or physician assistant (PA), especially if you are requesting a same-day appointment. But, if you’re not sure exactly what NPs and PAs do, you’re not alone. As an NP myself, I get this question from patients a lot and I’m always happy to explain.

Many primary care offices, including almost all of Shawnee Mission Health’s 11 Shawnee Mission Primary Care clinics, include NPs and/or PAs. These skilled health care professionals can do many of the same things as your physician, while often having more available schedules, allowing you to be seen quickly. NPs and PAs can diagnose and treat health conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, infections, and pain, as well as do in-office procedures. Depending on the regulations of the state where they practice, NPs and PAs can either work in collaboration with or under the supervision of a physician or independently.

Here are the basic functions of NPs and PAs as compared with physicians:

Nurse Practitioners…

are skilled and experienced registered nurses who have a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in nursing as well as advanced clinical training; some also have a doctoral degree in nursing

practice in partnership with a physician (in Kansas)

can be primary care providers

conduct physical exams, including well-woman exams

order and interpret lab work, x-rays and other imaging

prescribe new medications, refill medications and adjust current medications

counsel patients and manage overall patient care

Physician Assistants…

are skilled and certified health care providers who usually hold a bachelor’s degree in a science field and a degree from an accredited PA program, which is usually about 26 months long

operate under the supervision of a physician

can be primary care providers

conduct physical exams, including well-woman exams

order and interpret lab work, x-rays and other imaging

prescribe new medications, refill medications and adjust current medications

counsel patients and manage overall patient care

Physicians…

collaborate with nurse practitioners and supervise physician assistants

can be primary care providers

conduct physical exams, including well-woman exams

order and interpret lab work, x-rays and other imaging

prescribe new medications, refill medications and adjust current medications

counsel patients and manage overall patient care

Ultimately, physician, NP and PA care and knowledge overlap and are complementary, with each provider bringing core expertise that is distinct and unique. Working together as a team, your providers deliver the best care possible to you and your family.