By Lauren Bessey, DO

OK, guys here’s the moment you’ve been waiting for: the much-anticipated “to be continued” conclusion to a post I shared last week about how bloating and aching joints are often the result of inflammation in the body caused by imperfect eating habits. I provided the beginning of a list of anti-inflammatory foods in the earlier post, and here is the rest of the list, as promised.

Salmon : excellent source of essential fatty acids; one of the best omega-3 fatty acids, which may help lower risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer and arthritis, and supports cognitive and behavioral health

: excellent source of essential fatty acids; one of the best omega-3 fatty acids, which may help lower risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer and arthritis, and supports cognitive and behavioral health Bone broth : contains minerals in forms that your body can easily absorb; contains naturally-occurring chondroitin sulfates and glucosamine, which are sold as pricey supplements to reduce inflammation, arthritis and joint pain

: contains minerals in forms that your body can easily absorb; contains naturally-occurring chondroitin sulfates and glucosamine, which are sold as pricey supplements to reduce inflammation, arthritis and joint pain Walnuts : help protect against metabolic syndrome, cardiovascular problems and type 2 diabetes; some phytonutrients in walnuts are hard to find in any other foods

: help protect against metabolic syndrome, cardiovascular problems and type 2 diabetes; some phytonutrients in walnuts are hard to find in any other foods Virgin coconut oil : helps reduce inflammation and heal arthritis more effectively than leading medications; natural treatment for osteoporosis

: helps reduce inflammation and heal arthritis more effectively than leading medications; natural treatment for osteoporosis Chia seeds : antioxidant, anti-inflammatory powerhouse; rich in both omega-3 and omega-6, which should be consumed in balance with one another; excellent for heart health; reduces the risk of atherosclerosis

: antioxidant, anti-inflammatory powerhouse; rich in both omega-3 and omega-6, which should be consumed in balance with one another; excellent for heart health; reduces the risk of atherosclerosis Flaxseeds : great for anti-aging, hormone balance and cellular health; support the growth of probiotics in the gut; may help eliminate yeast and candida in the body; most beneficial when consumed in ground (rather than whole seed) form

: great for anti-aging, hormone balance and cellular health; support the growth of probiotics in the gut; may help eliminate yeast and candida in the body; most beneficial when consumed in ground (rather than whole seed) form Turmeric : contains curcumin (not to be confused with the spice cumin), which is among the most potent anti-inflammatory and anti-proliferative agents in the world; helps manage rheumatoid arthritis

: contains curcumin (not to be confused with the spice cumin), which is among the most potent anti-inflammatory and anti-proliferative agents in the world; helps manage rheumatoid arthritis Ginger: helps reduce inflammation caused by overactive immune responses; can help break down the accumulation of toxins in the organs and cleanse the lymphatic system; may help treat inflammation in allergic and asthmatic disorders

These foods won’t solve all the world’s problems (wouldn’t that be nice?!), but infusing some or all of them into your regular diet is a great way to address feelings of bloat or joint pain. In addition to exercise and stress reduction, this anti-inflammatory diet could be the solution you might not have even known you needed.

It’s worth noting that some of these foods do contain compounds or nutrients that don’t mix well with some medications or medical conditions. So, like we always say when you’re thinking about undertaking any significant wellness effort, it’s a good idea to talk with your health care provider. When I recently presented a more detailed version of this information at a fun lunch-and-learn at the Central Exchange downtown, the guests had a lot of good questions. If you have questions, too, come see me. My contact information is below.