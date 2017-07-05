You may have noticed it’s been a little steamy outside lately. Our bodies, of course, are programmed to deal with heat—by using sweating as a mechanism to cool down, for example—but there is a limit to how much we can handle. So, unfortunately, Shawnee Mission Health’s primary care and urgent care doctors have been seeing a lot of heat-related illnesses in the clinics these past few weeks.

There are a number of different conditions that can be caused by excessive heat, but here are a couple of the most common, and what to look for:

Heat exhaustion: Symptoms include excessive sweating, light-headedness, confusion and occasionally nausea. As always, treatment begins with prevention: drink lots of water, stay out of extreme heat as much as possible, and avoid things that could make your symptoms worse, like alcohol and caffeine. In rare cases, these symptoms can lead to a more dangerous condition called…

Heat stroke: Symptoms include high spiking fevers and the body’s inability to cool itself by sweating. So, if you get a high fever or you notice that you are no longer sweating even though you are in hot weather, you definitely want to call 911. Heat stroke can be very dangerous.

If you are experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion and want to get checked out, visit one of our Centra Care Shawnee Mission Urgent Care locations: CentraCareKC.com. Or, to make an appointment at one of Shawnee Mission Primary Care’s eleven Johnson County locations, visit ShawneeMission.org/primarycare or call the ASK-A-NURSE Resource Center, 24/7, at 913-676-7777.