Shawnee Mission Health (SMH) is now participating in the 2018 Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan network on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) health insurance exchange. This plan allows for residents of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties in Kansas and select counties in Missouri to receive care from SMH that is covered under their insurance plan. Variations of the plan are open for enrollment on Healthcare.gov.

“We appreciate the community’s patience as we’ve worked to ensure we remained in the exchange in 2018,” says SMH’S Vice President of Finance Alan Guyton. “This option allows our patients who are enrolled in health coverage through the exchange to continue their care with us, and provides another health care option for patients in the Kansas City area.”

The deadline for enrollment in the 2018 ACA health insurance marketplace is Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. People who have already enrolled in an exchange plan for 2018, but are interested in switching plans, may do so before Dec. 15.

The 2018 Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan includes coverage of the entire SMH network, which encompasses Shawnee Mission Medical Center, SMH – Overland Park, SMH – Prairie Star, Centra Care Shawnee Mission Urgent Care, Shawnee Mission Primary Care and other practices in the Shawnee Mission Physicians Group. A full list of practices is available on ShawneeMission.org/PhysiciansGroup.

SMH is covered for Kansans who live outside of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties under the Medica Connect plans. SMH is also in network for Medicare recipients who enrolled in the AllWell from Sunflower Health Plan.

