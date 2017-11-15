By Alan Poehlman, Store Manager, Garry Gribble’s Running Sport, Kansas City, MO, a sponsor of Shawnee Mission Health’s Living in Vitality women’s programming

From walkers, to joggers, to runners, Americans continue to hit the road in droves. In fact, running is the exercise of choice for about 47 million Americans. These people have learned, some the hard way, that a runner is only as successful as his/her equipment – in this case, shoes.

Finding the right shoe can be a challenge. Everybody’s anatomy is different. What works for one runner may have another hurting for days.

Going the distance in the right running shoe is elementary if you take a few minutes to school yourself. It is important to learn these lessons about choosing your running shoe:

The science of shoe design

Good running shoes, designed for runners and walkers alike, are specifically engineered for that activity.

The forefoot is the only part of the shoe that offers any flexibility. You should not be able to bend the shoe in half.

The midsole is made with a specialized foam created to absorb the impact.

The bottom of the shoe is made with either carbon rubber (the same material as tires) or blown rubber (air-infused).

The upper of the shoe is made of synthetic mesh for breathability.

