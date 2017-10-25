By Erin McGonigle, DO, Shawnee Mission Primary Care

What to eat? We should know, right? After all, about 75 percent of Americans say they eat healthy.

In actuality, though, more than 80 percent of Americans fail to eat the recommended amounts of fruits and vegetables while over-eating refined grains and sugar. Add to that the plethora of chemicals and preservatives contained in the food we eat, among them ammonia and formaldehyde, and yikes – let’s start again.

Let the balancing act begin

My advice to my patients is nothing takes the place of clean eating. A well-balanced diet will help you maintain a healthy weight, feel better and ward off disease. With a little information about what and how much to eat, you will be on your way to a healthier future.

The most up-to-date recommendations come from MyPlate, the USDA’s science-based dietary guide. The MyPlate model replaced the “food pyramid” in 2011 and applies to adults and children alike. It is taught in public schools and is one I share with my patients daily. The official website, ChooseMyPlate.gov, provides guidelines, tips and a set of interactive tools in a fun and user-friendly way.

The model calls for a daily allotment of healthy food that uses the image of a place setting as a visual to illustrate the guidelines for meal planning; 50 percent of your plate should contain fruits and vegetables, 25 percent grains, and 25 percent lean protein (beans, nuts, poultry, fish, eggs, seeds and lean meat). Recommendations are also made for dairy foods.

