There is power in motion – not just when it comes to ocean waves, race horses or monster trucks, but regarding the human body, as well. Just watch a baby; the squirming, the kicking and the waving of the arms. They can’t wait to get moving and once they start, they’re hard to stop! Your body was meant to move.

So why are we a bunch of couch potatoes? Because with every advancement and innovation designed to make life easier, we become more and more a nation of sitters. Driving is convenient. Sitting is comfortable. Eating is fun. Physical labor is hard and in today’s world, we don’t like things to be hard.

The typical adult sits in a desk chair for eight hours, sits down commuting to and from work, and then spends the evening sitting in front of the TV. Are you one of them? Let’s change that.

