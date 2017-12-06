Thank You to our 1,458 subscribers

Local healthcare institutions like the University of Kansas Health Care System aren't included in networks available to Johnson County residents on this year's ACA plans.

Johnson County residents looking to buy health insurance on ACA market facing premium increases of 50 percent or more in many cases

Jon and Britni Rowley inside 2020 Fitness in Prairie Village.

From humble beginnings in a garage 5 years ago, 2020 Fitness has blossomed into thriving fitness community

Johnson County is launching an on-demand transportation program using drivers trained in interacting with mental health patients.

Johnson County Mental Health partners with Dartmouth, UnitedHealthcare on study to test novel approach to patient transportation

