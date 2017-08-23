By Lauren Bessey, DO

Can we talk about bloating for a minute? I know, it’s not a favorite conversation topic, but I think that’s part of the problem: we don’t often talk about bloating and we just accept that puffy, “blah” feeling as a normal state of being. But bloating is actually not normal (even if it is common); it’s a sign of inflammation. Same goes for sore, stiff or aching joints. And in many cases, there is a straightforward solution: tweaks to your daily diet. (To be clear, diet is not always the source of or the solution to bloating and/or joint pain. Toxins, stress and many other factors come into play, including possible medical conditions. It’s a good idea to consult your primary care provider for guidance, especially if you have a hunch there’s something else going on.)

Most of us could benefit from tidying up our eating habits. By now, you probably know that foods that are highly processed or high in sugar or saturated fats are not good for you. So of course cutting down on those things is a great start. But there are a lot of specific foods that you could be eating more of that would also make your body feel better.

Adapted from wellness expert Dr. Josh Axe, the anti-inflammatory diet that I recommend to my own patients at Shawnee Mission Primary Care-Blue Valley includes lots of whole foods. Here are the main ones:

Green leafy vegetables : rich in antioxidants and can help fight the common vitamin K deficiency

: rich in antioxidants and can help fight the common vitamin K deficiency Bok Choy : packed with 70 antioxidants, which fight free radicals

: packed with 70 antioxidants, which fight free radicals Celery : can help improve blood pressure and cholesterol, prevent heart disease, lower inflammation, fight bacterial infections

: can help improve blood pressure and cholesterol, prevent heart disease, lower inflammation, fight bacterial infections Beets : help repair cells and include high levels of inflammation-fighting potassium and magnesium

: help repair cells and include high levels of inflammation-fighting potassium and magnesium Broccoli : antioxidant powerhouse; helps battle chronic inflammation and lowers the risk of developing cancer

: antioxidant powerhouse; helps battle chronic inflammation and lowers the risk of developing cancer Blueberries : high in quercetin, which fights inflammation and cancer; helps slow cognitive decline and improve memory and motor function

: high in quercetin, which fights inflammation and cancer; helps slow cognitive decline and improve memory and motor function Pineapple: high in nutrients that help prevent disease formation; bromelain, found in the pineapple core, helps regulate the immune response that creates inflammation, improves heart health, stops blood platelets from sticking together or building up, reducing the risk for heart attack or stroke

There’s a lot more on the list than fruits and veggies, but I’ve run out of space for today. So stay tuned for another post soon with the rest of the list of antioxidant-rich foods that can help you feel less “blah” by reducing the inflammation in your body. Meanwhile, if you want to come see me to talk more about how diet changes can help you feel better, my contact information is below.