By Lynda Brumley, MD

Recently, I have had several patients come in just convinced they had been bitten by a spider. Now, absolute diagnosis is difficult since the bite itself is not usually witnessed and the spider isn’t brought in for identification, but in most cases I’m able to determine that it probably wasn’t a spider bite.

Spider bites are RARE. Most spider fangs are not strong enough to penetrate our skin, and they generally do not bite unless being crushed. And, if you do happen to have actually been bitten by a spider, there is usually no cause for alarm anyway: most spider bites are harmless because the “poison” is not toxic to humans. Only four main types of spider bites cause pain or potential serious consequences, and two of these are found only in South America or Australia.

If you think you’ve been bitten by a spider, here are the symptoms to look out for and what to do about it:

Usually, symptoms include:

a small, red, raised bump, that can itch or burn

discomfort develops gradually rather than immediately

occasionally, “fang marks” are visible

RARELY, symptoms may include:

surrounding redness, swelling, or pus (infection)

flu-like symptoms (fatigue, nausea, fever)

sweating

bad abdominal or muscle pain

dead tissue (center of bump turns dark red or black, forming a scab)—this happens after a few days and typically is the size of a quarter. This will usually heal on its own and is not necessarily cause for alarm.

If you suspect you were bitten by a spider, you should:

wash the area with soap and water and put a cold pack on it

visit your primary care provider if you experience the rare symptoms above, such as signs of infection

Treatment for a spider bite includes: thorough cleaning, medication for pain or itching (available over the counter, such as ibuprofen or diphenhydramine), and possibly a tetanus shot or antibiotics if there are signs of infection. Most bites do not get infected. Your provider will probably first focus on ruling out more common problems—such as bites of other insects (ants, fleas, bedbugs, ticks, mites, or mosquitoes); skin infection such as cellulitis, MRSA, or shingles; allergic reaction; poison ivy; and burns—that might require different treatment. A spider bite can be excluded if there are multiple lesions on several body areas (a spider bite will be a single lesion), or if multiple persons in the house have developed lesions.

So, next time you think you might have a spider bite, don’t panic! It’s probably something else, and if it is a spider, complications are very unlikely. Always contact your primary care provider if you aren’t sure.