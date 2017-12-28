It’s been a joyous holiday season full of friends, laughter, and food—lots of food. But all that bread, cheese, and sugar can wreak havoc on our digestive systems. If you’re feeling sluggish and experiencing some food sensitivity, you might consider trying a cleanse to reset your digestive system.

There are many types of cleanses out there, some of them involving strange liquid concoctions or straight-up fasting. However, Dr. Megan Schlick, ND, has designed a straightforward seven-day cleanse to jumpstart your health goals with nutritious, whole foods. The cleanse, which comes with a shopping list and recipes, is available for free at MyHealthKC.com

