It’s the most wonderful time of the year—but also a time when we’re more prone to illness and stress. One of the best ways we can combat this is with preventive care, beginning with maintaining a healthy home environment.

And no, we’re not talking about rearranging your furniture to alter the flow of energy. Creating a healthy home environment involves addressing multiple factors that affect your emotional and physical health. From the products you use to the scents you smell, you can design a physical environment that works for your health rather than against it.

After all, we spend the majority of our time at home. Shouldn’t that environment be supportive of our overall health? Learn what you can do to transform your space.

The full article is available at MyHealthKC.com, your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at Shawnee Mission Health, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.