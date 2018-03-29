The good news is you got called in for an interview. The bad news? You didn’t get the offer.

As one of Kansas City’s top employment agencies, Morgan Hunter knows this can be an extremely disappointing experience. Nobody likes to be rejected, especially if it was a great job opportunity you thought you were a good fit for.

But instead of wallowing in self-pity, consider these reasons why you didn’t get the job, learn from them … and then move on.

#1: You were unprofessional.

If you were late to the interview, unprepared, or not dressed appropriately, it’s no wonder you didn’t get the offer. A hiring manager will assume you’re not serious about the position and will move on. Just make sure you learn from the experience. If you made a serious mistake that made you look unprofessional, recognize it and work to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

For instance, if you were late to the interview, then leave extra early for your next one. It’s better to sit in the parking lot for a half hour and be on time for an interview, then to rush in 10 minutes late.

#2: You didn’t follow directions.

Whether you were asked to bring your resume, ID, references or proof of education, you forgot. This is going to reflect poorly on you. Consider it from the perspective of a hiring manager. They’re giving you simple directions to follow for the interview. If you can’t handle that, how are you going to perform on the job when things get more complex?

#3: You have poor body language.

You have years of experience. A powerful skill set. Great interview answers. But you’re sweaty and nervous during interviews and have a hard time making eye contact. This will definitely impact your ability to get the job.

#4: You talked too much.

You’re nervous and this can lead to babbling. Oversharing can actually cost you the job offer. So keep your answers clear and concise. If there’s a pause in the conversation, let the hiring manager take the lead and fill the gap. Also, never get into personal matters – and never badmouth a past employer.

#5: There wasn’t a connection.

You might have all the right experience. But the hiring manager just didn’t connect with you. As a result, they questioned whether you’d be the right fit for the team. Chalk it up to lack of chemistry.

#6: They hired an internal candidate.

You’re a strong candidate with plenty of experience. But the company may have already had an existing employee in mind for the position and were simply required by company policy to interview other candidates. It’s a sad reality of the job hunt. When this happens, there’s really no way to know about it ahead of time or anything you can do during the process to improve your chances – especially if their minds are made up.

