At the intersection of education and community, you’ll find Johnson County Community College. That’s because JCCC provides experience-based education to its students, allowing them to gain real-world training while delivering a variety of services to the Johnson County community at the same time.

JCCC’s Cosmetology Salon, Dental Hygiene Clinic and Pastry Shop are three initiatives that enable students to harness their newly acquired skills while contributing to the community as a whole. Here’s the scoop on each:

School of Cosmetology Salon

Want to spruce up your hair? Check. Do your nails need attention? Done. Looking for a skin care solution? Sure thing.

From haircuts and highlights to manicures and massages, the JCCC School of Cosmetology Salon is equipped to perform a wide range of services. Each and every service provided is performed by students under the supervision of a licensed cosmetology instructor.

In addition to helping local students gain and perfect new skills, salon goers receive all services at a discounted rate compared to standard prices. The salon is also proud to offer active military members and veterans free haircuts.

Learn more about the services provided at the School of Cosmetology Salon, and call 913-469-2390 to make an appointment today.

Dental Hygiene Clinic

When it comes to preventative dental care, look no further than the Dental Hygiene Clinic, which serves JCCC students, faculty, and community members and their children.

Here’s how it works: The Clinic starts accepting names for appointments at the beginning of each semester. Health questions, such as “When was your last cleaning?” and “Do you floss?” are asked up front. Then, students select patients according to their program requirements.

Just $10 covers a cleaning and x-rays.

Availability is limited – submit your name for consideration at http://www.jccc.edu/community-resources/dental-hygiene-clinic.html.

Pastry Shop

Located in Wylie Hospitality and Culinary Academy, JCCC’s mouth-watering pastry shop is open every Friday when classes are in session from 3-5:30 p.m., or until the treats sell out. The pastries are freshly made by students in JCCC’s pastry/baking certificate program who are supervised by JCCC faculty. All proceeds from pastry sales support the students in the pastry/baking program.

Here’s a sampling of what you may typically find at the Pastry Shop:

Yeast breads

Quick breads

Pies and tarts

Whole cakes and cake slices

Petit pastry

Chocolates and confections

Cookies

Seasonal pastries

If you’re interested in placing a specialty order, email [email protected].

Additional Offerings

JCCC strives to give its students a first-rate education while also serving the community. These invaluable, hands-on learning experiences are just a few of the many ways JCCC works to achieve this goal.

Check out the full list of services JCCC provides the community, including youth programs, classes for adults with mild developmental disabilities or other cognitive disabilities, professional speakers for club and organization programs, and unique event spaces and auditoriums for rent.