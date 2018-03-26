Building connections is at the heart of what we do at Johnson County Community College. We connect our students to valuable resources and a thriving campus. We connect community members to events, programs, services and more. We also connect classroom learning to real-life experiences.
Providing a hands-on education is valuable in many fields – particularly healthcare. That’s why JCCC is home to Healthcare Simulation Center, an on-campus facility that uses state-of-the-art simulated patients to replicate real-life experiences.
By creating a setting that closely mimics what nurses and other healthcare personnel experience in hospitals, students gain confidence in their skills in a safe, secure learning environment.
The Healthcare Simulation Center’s mission is simple. It’s dedicated to:
- Educating students on practicing safely and effectively with the healthcare system
- Fostering critical thinking
- Implementing psychomotor and communication skills
- Evaluating student role development to meet professional standards of care
All of this and more is achieved by utilizing simulated patients to identify health conditions and perform procedures.
Simulated Patients
The Healthcare Simulation Center’s simulated patients are mannequins designed to portray the heart and lung function of a 30-year-old healthy male. Students put their learning to the test by assessing the “patient” for:
- Heart and lung sounds
- Pulses: carotid, brachial, radial, femoral, popliteal, and dorsalis pedis
- Pupillary response
- Tongue swelling and airway blockage
- Bowel sounds
- Blood pressure
- Oxygen saturation
Simulated Health Conditions
Resources in the Healthcare Simulation Center can be used to depict a variety of health problems, including:
- Hypertension or hypotension
- Respiratory or airway alterations
- Diabetic/blood glucose alterations
- Post-surgical complications
- Cardiac arrest
Procedures
Students also gain invaluable experience performing the following procedures on the simulated patients:
Airway:
- Bag/mask
- Intubation/breathing with a ventilator
- Tracheostomy
Respiratory:
- Monitor oxygen saturation with finger probe
- Chest tubes
Cardiac:
- Apply cables for heart telemetry
- Apply pads for defibrillator
Intravenous fluids:
- Infuse fluids using gravity/pump
- Administer medication
Urinary:
- Insert Foley and monitor output
Learn more!
Interested in learning more about the Healthcare Simulation Center? Take a virtual tour today. And keep an eye out for information on our upcoming Healthcare Simulation Conference.