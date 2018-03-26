Building connections is at the heart of what we do at Johnson County Community College. We connect our students to valuable resources and a thriving campus. We connect community members to events, programs, services and more. We also connect classroom learning to real-life experiences.

Providing a hands-on education is valuable in many fields – particularly healthcare. That’s why JCCC is home to Healthcare Simulation Center, an on-campus facility that uses state-of-the-art simulated patients to replicate real-life experiences.

By creating a setting that closely mimics what nurses and other healthcare personnel experience in hospitals, students gain confidence in their skills in a safe, secure learning environment.

The Healthcare Simulation Center’s mission is simple. It’s dedicated to:

Educating students on practicing safely and effectively with the healthcare system

Fostering critical thinking

Implementing psychomotor and communication skills

Evaluating student role development to meet professional standards of care

All of this and more is achieved by utilizing simulated patients to identify health conditions and perform procedures.

Simulated Patients

The Healthcare Simulation Center’s simulated patients are mannequins designed to portray the heart and lung function of a 30-year-old healthy male. Students put their learning to the test by assessing the “patient” for:

Heart and lung sounds

Pulses: carotid, brachial, radial, femoral, popliteal, and dorsalis pedis

Pupillary response

Tongue swelling and airway blockage

Bowel sounds

Blood pressure

Oxygen saturation

Simulated Health Conditions



Resources in the Healthcare Simulation Center can be used to depict a variety of health problems, including:

Hypertension or hypotension

Respiratory or airway alterations

Diabetic/blood glucose alterations

Post-surgical complications

Cardiac arrest

Procedures

Students also gain invaluable experience performing the following procedures on the simulated patients:

Airway: Bag/mask

Intubation/breathing with a ventilator

Tracheostomy Respiratory: Monitor oxygen saturation with finger probe

Chest tubes Cardiac: Apply cables for heart telemetry

Apply pads for defibrillator Intravenous fluids: Infuse fluids using gravity/pump

Administer medication Urinary: Insert Foley and monitor output

Learn more!

Interested in learning more about the Healthcare Simulation Center? Take a virtual tour today. And keep an eye out for information on our upcoming Healthcare Simulation Conference.