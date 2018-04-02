For Johnson County Community College’s Fashion Merchandising & Design students, creativity is more than a skill – it’s a calling.

Under the guidance of experienced faculty, JCCC’s fashion students learn how to turn their visionary ideas into reality by cultivating real-world business, design and planning skills.

Two Degrees; Many Career Paths

From product development and marketing to technical design and store operations, the career possibilities for a JCCC fashion student are plentiful.

“Students initially believe that in the business of fashion you either are a designer or a buyer, but there are so many more opportunities. The career possibilities continue to grow as the retail markets continue to change and evolve,” said Britt Benjamin, Associate Professor of Fashion Merchandising & Design.

To help students define their aspirations and gain skills for career success, JCCC proudly offers two fashion-related degrees:

Apparel Design and Technology, Associate of Applied Science Degree (AAS): Students learn how to take a design through its lifecycle – from concept to creation to production. By leveraging JCCC’s industry-savvy faculty and networking opportunities, students gain access to key business techniques and develop well-rounded portfolios.

Fashion Merchandising and Marketing, AAS Degree: Students study brand management techniques for today's digital landscape, and learn to combine creative product selection with data analysis to drive sales and revenue. Additionally, they gain insight into the supply chain from manufacturing to buying and promotion to selling.



Putting Learning into Action

Acquiring real-world experience is always in style, which is why JCCC fashion students design, create and produce an annual fashion show.

Taking place on April 20 at noon and 7 p.m., this year’s show, City Style, will showcase original designs by JCCC students.

According to Joy Rhodes, Professor and Chair of Fashion Merchandising & Design, the show will feature a range of collections. “All of the looks are tasteful and well-executed, but very different. For instance, some are inspired by the 1970s or by cultural influences, and others take a unique approach to evening wear.”

Lend Your Support

If you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe with new trends, check out the City Style Fashion Show. General public tickets are sold for $8 in advance (or $10 at the door), and can be purchased at the Carlsen Center Box Office or online. All proceeds benefit student scholarships.