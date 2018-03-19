With nearly 50 one- and two-year career degree and certificate programs, Johnson County Community College not only prepares students for their futures, but also commits itself to giving them the tools they need to make career-minded decisions throughout their educational journeys.

Enter JCCC’s Career Development Center. With many soon-to-be graduates pursuing new opportunities, both students and employers can take advantage of the College’s career resources.

Student Career Services

For many students, college is a time of discovery; a time to uncover interests and pursue new opportunities. When it comes to making transformative educational and career decisions, such as selecting a major or accepting a first job, JCCC’s Career Development Center is poised to lend advice, resources and more on the following topics:

Investigating majors and careers: With the help of a Career Development Center advisor, students can find out information about JCCC’s programs, and discover potential jobs related to various areas of study. For students looking for further clarity, JCCC offers experiential learning opportunities, including informational interviews, job shadowing and service learning, so students can gain real-world experience.

These resources and more help JCCC students graduate with confidence knowing they possess the skills for lifelong career success.



Employer Recruitment Services

According to a ManPowerGroup survey, 40 percent of employers in the U.S. have difficulty filling jobs. That’s why JCCC is committed to making it easy for companies in the KC region and beyond to discover qualified and career-ready candidates.

Have a job opening? There are several ways to alert JCCC students and alumni:

JobLinks SM for Employers: The same portal students use to find jobs is the portal employers use to post jobs. It’s free and simple – just follow these instructions.

The same portal students use to find jobs is the portal employers use to post jobs. It’s free and simple – just follow these instructions. Career Development Center Job Posting: Openings are posted for one month in the Career Development Center office, featured on two campus job boards and forwarded to the appropriate academic programs to post for their students.

Employers can also help cultivate talent by participating in JCCC’s intern development program, a partnership between the employer, the college and the student.

JCCC’s shadowing program is another option for employers looking to support a JCCC student’s career exploration, while promoting the company to potential future employees.



Set Your Tomorrow into Motion

Creating a stronger workforce starts with teaching students valuable career skills. JCCC’s Career Development Center helps make this happen. Learn more at http://www.jccc.edu/student-resources/counseling/career/.