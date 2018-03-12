Johnson County Community College is committed to giving every student the tools they need for success, which is why the College proudly offers a program called “College Learning Experiences, Activities and Resources” – also known as CLEAR.

What is CLEAR?

Located on JCCC’s campus, the CLEAR program provides non-credit continuing education classes for adults with mild developmental disabilities or other cognitive disabilities. This initiative is designed to teach independent living skills and provide life-enhancing experiences.

Courtney Barden, CLEAR Program Manager, says, “CLEAR has been an integral part of Johnson County Community College programming since 1977. With a belief in the fundamental right of each person to continue to grow and learn, JCCC has made a commitment to provide programs and services to meet the diverse lifelong educational needs of the community. The JCCC mission of transforming lives and strengthening communities through learning is embodied strongly in the CLEAR program.”

CLEAR holds a variety of classes each semester ranging from basic skills, physical conditioning, and arts and crafts to enrichment and practical living skills. Here is just a sample of the offerings currently underway:

Sewing and Quilting

Current Events

Indoor Gardening

Math Skills for Everyday Life

The classes change from one semester to the next based on student input.

Who can participate?

The CLEAR program is for Kansas residents age 18 or older who generally have attended special education classes during their secondary education for a developmental disability or cognitive disability.

All new students must meet pre-determined criteria and take part in a new student interview.

Summer CLEAR opportunities!

With summer approaching, now is the time to explore upcoming opportunities with the CLEAR program. On Saturdays in June, JCCC offers three special events to complement its academic-year program. Students can enjoy a quieter campus and learn valuable insights. As an added bonus, there is no charge to attend summer events.

For an application and an interview, call the CLEAR office at 913-469-8500, ext. 3247.

Learn more

Access to education is of the utmost importance to JCCC. If you’re interested in learning more about the CLEAR program or the many other educational opportunities offered at the College, visit jccc.edu.