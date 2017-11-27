Not Your Average Community College

If you live in Kansas City, you know Johnson County Community College is not your average community college. At JCCC, we strive to create educational and extracurricular experiences that transcend the norm.

Annually, we support more than 40,000 credit and Continuing Education students through our on-campus and online course options. That’s 40,000 opportunities to educate, inform and inspire. What’s more, we encourage student involvement through more than 80 clubs and organizations, and help students stay healthy and happy through ongoing wellness initiatives.

Through all this and more, JCCC puts tomorrow within reach – a goal that wouldn’t be possible without our celebrated campus. JCCC has been a cornerstone of the Greater Kansas City Community since 1969. But like all great organizations, we look toward tomorrow and seize opportunities to better serve our students and community, which is why it is with great excitement and pride that we announce the largest campus transformation project in our history.

A Significant Campus Transformation

To kick this initiative off, JCCC received a $10 million lead gift from the Sunderland Foundation, which will support our new Career and Technical Education Center. This new facility will be located west of the Gym, and will house many of the industrial technology programs currently located in the Arts and Technology Building (ATB), including automotive technology, electrical technology, automation engineer technology/industrial maintenance and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) training.

In addition to the Career and Technical Education Center, the transformation project will include a new Fine Arts and Design Studios building, which will be located on the campus’ east side near the Carlsen Center, Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art and the Wylie Hospitality and Culinary Academy. This new arts and design building is projected to be approximately 37,000 square feet and will contain the fine arts programs currently housed in the ATB building, along with filmmaking and graphic design.

But that’s not all. The transformation will also feature:

The renovation and expansion of the ATB and Welding Laboratory Building (WLB) locations to further strengthen industrial technology offerings such as construction management and welding;

The creation of an enhanced “campus front door,” which includes a re-facing of the Student Center, upgrades to the athletics facilities, and re-grading of surrounding roads and parking;

The consolidation of five JCCC academic resource centers to the first floor of the Billington Library for better student access; and

The revamp of space throughout campus into active learning classrooms.

We could not be more excited by the transformations taking place on our campus. And as we continue on this journey toward tomorrow, we would like to thank you everyone who makes up the fabric of Johnson County Community College – our students, faculty, staff, community and so many more.

To stay up-to-date on all things JCCC, including our campus transformation, visit jccc.edu.