Nelson Mandela once said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” As an organization that believes learning transforms lives and strengthens communities, we couldn’t agree more. It is our mission to make education accessible, a goal that is made increasingly possible through the work of the Johnson County Community College Foundation.

The Foundation, which serves as the fundraising arm of JCCC, provides funding for student and college needs. Since it was established in 1971, the Foundation has made great strides in making higher education available, developing community relationships, and promoting cultural activities to enrich JCCC and Johnson County.

Get to Know the JCCC Foundation

The Foundation’s positive influence extends to multiple parts of campus, giving students and programs the ability to achieve their goals and find success. Here are just few areas the Foundation focuses on:

Student Scholarships: From tuition to supplies and transportation to childcare, it can be challenging for many students to find the resources to attend college. Enter student scholarships. The Foundation raises funds every year for scholarships, which make college possible for 1,100 students per year at JCCC.

College Programs and Initiatives: An important component of the Foundation’s mission is to identify and develop partnerships that provide financial support to JCCC programs and initiatives. In recent years the Foundation has facilitated the College’s Healthcare Simulation Lab, International Service Learning Projects and the Children’s Garden, just to name a few.

Additionally, The Foundation supports the Carlsen Center and the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art.

Recent Accomplishments

As you might know, JCCC is embarking on a journey to transform our campus. This initiative would not be possible without the diligence of the Foundation, and the generosity of our community.

In addition to the $10 million donation we received from the Sunderland Foundation to kick off our transformation project, the College has been given $2 million from Hugh L. Libby, a local entrepreneur who owned Libby Corporation. The gift will be used to help construct a new career and technical education building.

Libby hopes his donation to JCCC will extend his values of pride in a job well done to the next generation of technicians and craftsmen.

Join Libby in supporting students at JCCC this season. To learn more about the JCCC Foundation and to discover opportunities for year-end giving, visit http://www.jccc.edu/foundation/.