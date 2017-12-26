Johnson County Community College is many things: a leading academic institution, a community resource and a collaborative environment for the next generation of leaders. It is also a cultural destination. Home to the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art, the only museum in Kansas dedicated solely to contemporary art, JCCC draws more than 100,000 visitors annually for its one-of-a-kind museum exhibitions and renowned art collection.

2017 marked the 10th anniversary of the Nerman Museum. This milestone represents a decade of presenting nationally recognized exhibitions, as well as providing dynamic and diverse educational programming.

As the year comes to a close, the Nerman Museum will carry on its tradition of bringing the best in arts and culture to Johnson County, the greater KC community, and the region by presenting must-see collections, including:

May Tveit · Universal Boxes

Fascinated by the materials and processes that inform and define industrial design, May Tveit’s newest work explores the ubiquitous cardboard box.

By cutting, stacking and joining flat generic/universal box template forms, Tveit has created extraordinary, mysterious volumes that reimagine ancient architectural shapes like pyramids and ziggurats.

Tveit’s work is currently on display in the Kansas Focus Gallery through Jan. 28.

Ephemera

Organized in concert with this fall’s 27th International Sculpture Conference in Kansas City, Ephemera features the work of:

Kansas City-based artists Miles Neidinger and Susan White

Oklahoma-based artist Rena Detrixhe

St. Louis-based artist Kahlil Irving

British Columbia-based artist Brian Jungen

New York-based artist Michelle Segre

The theme of Ephemera: making the ordinary extraordinary. The artists’ working processes reference the act of collecting, hunting and gathering materials to both inspire and realize their work. In so doing, familiar things are repurposed and transformed – emphasizing the duality of ephemeral objects.

This exhibit is also on display through Jan. 28, and is located in the first-floor galleries.

Charlotte Street Foundation Fellows · 2017

Each year, the Charlotte Street Foundation honors local artists who create outstanding work. The honorees receive financial support, critical attention, and increased exposure with the aim of fostering their continued artistic and professional development. Through the awards program, the Charlotte Street Foundation seeks to contribute to the vitality of the local arts community, making Kansas City alive with collaboration, passion, ideas and surprise.

This year’s Foundation Fellows are Karen McCoy, Stephen Proski and Samara Umbral. Their work will be on display until March 4 in the Nerman Museum’s second floor galleries.

As the Nerman Museum enters the next 10 years, it will retain its commitment to serving JCCC students, the community and art patrons near and far.

To learn more about the Nerman Museum and its current exhibitions, visit http://www.nermanmuseum.org.