By Lance McCarthy

When you invest so much time and effort in a renovation project, the last thing you want to discover is that mold is growing in your home. Alas, this is a problem that can crop up during a home remodel. Any dark place where moisture has collected can be a breeding ground for mold. This is why it is possible to find mold behind drywall where there are pipes, when ripping out old bathtubs or sinks, and particularly in the basement. But fear not! There are many ways to fix the problem so you can move on with your home renovation and build that dream home you’ve been planning for.

Why It’s Important to Fix the Problem

A little leak or a tiny drip down the wall might not seem like a huge deal at first, but once mold begins to form the situation can quickly escalate. Left unchecked, mold growth in your home can cause structural damage to your property. When mold gets into the infrastructure of your home, over time it can weaken the walls and ceilings causing damage that will be very expensive to fix down the line. Mold can also cause a plethora of health issues for you and your family such as constant respiratory infections, or even worse. So when you find mold during a renovation, it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

What To Do

If you spot any mold in your home, the first step is to assess how bad the problem is. If it’s just a case of a few spots in the bathtub, then sometimes a thorough cleaning with bleach will do the trick. However, even in those minor instances it can be worth it to call a contractor to come in and recaulk your shower. In some cases, you can check the extent of the damage yourself. Although you’ll need to make sure to wear proper protective gear such as a mask, gloves and protective eyewear to make sure you suffer no negative effects from the mold.

When To Call a Contractor

It’s important to remember that even small mold issues can turn into a huge mess surprisingly quickly. Even small home repairs and remodels can have a way of escalating into big problems. Some people feel comfortable doing repair work on their own homes, but for most people it’s better to call a contractor. It will save you time and money, and you’ll have the peace of mind knowing it was done right the first time, leaving you free to crack on with your remodeling project.

